HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department wrapped up their July edition of a free Narcan giveaway, and it appears to be contributing to lower overdoses across the city. These events allow people to take two doses of narcan, all for free. Police say they do not ask questions, they do not ask for any information, and those that want Narcan can receive it.

“The goal is to, whether you agree with what we’re doing or not or the whole drug use, the goal is to not have anybody die,” says Henderson Police Administrative Officer Briscoe Edwards. “If we can do that by passing this out, that’s what we’ll do.”

Since their first event at the end of 2022, HPD has given more than 1,000 doses of the overdose-reversal. Officer Edwards says that may be one reason for lower overdoses and deaths related to fentanyl.

“I can’t really correlate the reduction in deaths and overdoses with this, I would like to, but we have had a drastic decrease in deaths and overdoses in the city,” says Edwards.

HPD is planning the next free Narcan giveaway for this September.