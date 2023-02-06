HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has released a statement regarding a heavy police presence at North Middle School.

Authorities say due to a growing concern form school administrators for North Middle School, the Henderson County School Corporation worked closely with local law enforcement to organize a locker room search with K9 officers from multiple agencies.

The search was organized in efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for the children. For students’ safety, more details like this are likely to be conducted in the community by the Henderson Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police throughout the school year.