HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night.

Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles.

Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the scene. According to a new release, Morris was later found lying in a nearby field.

Police said Morris was taken to a hospital and then charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and not having insurance.

No one else was injured in the crash.