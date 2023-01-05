Make sure your heavy cream is well chilled when you add it to your whipped cream dispenser.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department celebrated National Whipped Cream Day on Thursday with a fun challenge.

According to a video posted on their Facebook page, the challenge was called the Whipped Cream Challenge and involves putting whip cream on your hand and hitting it, trying to catch it in their mouth. If they catch it in their mouth, they have succeeded and if they don’t, they have failed.

HPD says they gathered some staff and officers to take part in the challenge. You can see the video below.