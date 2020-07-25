Human remains found in Christian County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- An investigation remains ongoing after unidentified human remains were found off of Barkers Mill Road in the Oak Grove community.
The Kentucky State Police were contacted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning after a farmer located the remains.
(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)
