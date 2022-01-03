Hundreds gather to honor late Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley at visitation

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Nearly a week after Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty, a visitation was held for him at Fairfield Community High School. Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects.

“You see a lot of people who were touched by Sean and who were very supportive of Leslie and her kids and it is very somber in there,” said Vanessa Anderson of Cisne. “You can definitely feel the love and support.”

The visitation line was nonstop on Monday evening.

“The amount of support from the locals that loved him, respected him, it’s just amazing the turnout,” said Sheriff William Rutan of Crawford County.

Members of the community said Deputy Riley was a hero both in and out of uniform.

“He was big in the community helping with baseball in the summertime and that’s how we knew him,” said Anderson. “He helped our boys when they were playing tee ball.”

Law enforcement from all over the midwest flooded the gymnasium.

“This is the last thing that we ever want to go to,” said Chad Pusey, Chief of Police in Oblong. “But we’re here to show our support for the sheriff’s department itself and for all law enforcement officers across the nation.”

There was an impressive display of law enforcement who took part in a memorial walkthrough at the service.

“An officer pays the ultimate sacrifice, we all pay it. We’re all one,” added Pusey.

“It’s an overwhelming impact whenever a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty, so it’s good to see the support,” said Rutan.

The funeral service will take place Tuesday morning at 11:00 am at Fairfield Community High School in the gymnasium. There will be a procession and burial at Cisne Family Cemetery where Deputy Riley will be laid to rest.

Eyewitness News will be on scene at the service and you can stream it on our website.