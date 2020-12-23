Hundreds of Christmas cards sent for WWII veteran, to be delivered Wednesday

(WEHT) – Eyewitness News has received hundreds of cards, letters and drawings, all for Leroy Haug, a 99-year-old World War II veteran from Ferdinand, Indiana.

They are all from you, our viewers, from all over the Tri-State.

Viewers across the Tri-State responded to a story Eyewitness News aired last week about a letter to Shelley Kirk from Mr. Haug. He told her his Christmas wish was simply for cards to help him pass the time and keep him from feeling so lonely. So Shelley asked you to help him out, and you sure did. Thank you so much.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News is delivering this first batch of cards to Mr. Haug. So be sure to tune in to see a hero not forgotten.

And hero he is, Leroy Haug fought valiantly in some of the fiercest battles of World War II. In 2013, his hometown newspaper, The Ferdinand News, printed his story, written by Mr. Haug himself. It is a remarkable read. Ferdinand News is allowing us to show you that story in the PDF below. We encourage you to take a few minutes and read it. It will tell you about a young man from Indiana who served his country and became a hero.

Please continue to sent your cards and letters to Mr. Haug in care of our station, 800 Marywood Drive, Henderson, KY 42420. We’ll be sure he gets them.

