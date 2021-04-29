Huntingburg man arrested after short chase ends in a cemetery

Bruce Phillips, 35, Huntingburg, In

Bruce Phillips, Source: Indiana State Police

PIKE CO., Ind (WEHT) A Pike County man was allegedly driving drunk when he nearly struck a patrol car. The trooper tried to pull the man over, but he lead the trooper on a short chase.

It happened Wednesday around 4:26 p.m. on SR 61 in Campbelltown. ISP says when a trooper tried to pull over Bruce Phillips, 35, Phillips slowed down and turned into a driveway before driving around a tree and getting back on SR 61 north.

The trooper then followed Phillips onto CR 75 north where Phillips drove into a cemetery before losing control and sliding down an embankment. Phillips immediately jumped out of his truck and ran into a nearby wooded area. A female passenger was not injured and was later released.

Phillips was eventually located and arrested on several charges including resisting law enforcement driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction. He is being held at the Pike County Jail on bond.

