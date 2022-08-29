EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school football season brings out the best in Tristate rivalries, but what do you do when that rivalry splits your home? That will be the case in week 3 of Home Team Friday when the North Huskies travel to Harrison to face the Warriors. Both teams will ride the wave of momentum from their respective week 2 wins, but for John and Tamara Skinner, there is a battle brewing at home.

“I do want this one a little more than some of the others,” says Tamara Skinner.

Tamara is not only a graduate of Harrison High School, she is the current Warriors principal, too. Her husband, John, has been principal at North High School for the past 14 years. When the two teams face-off at Romain Stadium, family bragging rights will be on the line in what John is calling, “The Skinner Bowl”.

“I don’t see any other place around where two principals are husband and wife and your schools are going to battle each other on Friday night lights, that’s unbelievable,” says John.

A unique situation, certainly, however this year’s matchup is not the first time John and Tamara have been on opposing sides.

“John started out his teaching career here,” explains Tamara, “and at that time I was teaching at North High School. So, back when we were at the beginning of our careers when North would play Harrison, the odds were flipped.”

“Yeah, I got my start at Harrison and I used to wear the red and black,” says John, “but now I’m all green and white.”

Another layer to the in-house rivalry, the Skinner’s daughters are both North graduates, as well as state champion golfers for the Huskies.

“Even our girls are saying, ‘I don’t know mom, if I can cheer against North. I don’t know, I won’t be able to do that’,” says John.

John also says he has offered some innocent trash-talking to Tamara as he predicts a Husky victory. Tamara says it is a friendly competition and puts the kids first, also adding she is hoping her Warriors come out on top. While the battle brings harmless fun, the Skinners have agreed to add a friendly wager for the game.

“We’ve decided whoever wins this game, the opposing administrator has to wear the other team’s shirt to school,” says Tamara. “That is high stakes because no one wants to wear someone else’s school stuff to their school!”

“At the end, we’ll be happy for each other,” adds John, “but go Huskies!”