Geotab: Hwy 41 named one of the most deadly roads in America

(WEHT) According to driving data company Geotab, Hwy 41 in Indiana has been named one of the most deadly roads in America.

Research shows Hwy 41 sees an average of ten fatal crashes every year.

Kentucky’s deadliest road is U.S. 62, which runs east to west across the state, including through Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.

U.S. 45, which runs north to south, is the deadliest road in Illinois.

More than 30,000 people are killed in crashes across the United States each year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: