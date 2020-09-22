(WEHT) According to driving data company Geotab, Hwy 41 in Indiana has been named one of the most deadly roads in America.
Research shows Hwy 41 sees an average of ten fatal crashes every year.
Kentucky’s deadliest road is U.S. 62, which runs east to west across the state, including through Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.
U.S. 45, which runs north to south, is the deadliest road in Illinois.
More than 30,000 people are killed in crashes across the United States each year.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Geotab: Hwy 41 named one of the most deadly roads in America
- Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020
- Purdue: Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms in 2019
- US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him to do it
- Governor Holcomb honors six organizations with state’s top environmental award