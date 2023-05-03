HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Grayville, IL residents saw a major boil advisory lifted last week, and officials with the City of Grayville Water Department want to make customers aware of another advisory happening later this month.

According to a post on the City of Grayville’s Facebook page, Hydrant flushing will begin on May 15 through May 22. The post states that the flushing is necessary to assure adequate flow and pressure is available. Flushing involves the use of high velocity water to scour the inside of watermains to flush out iron and manganese particles. This process can result in discolored water anywhere in the water system.

Should you notice that your water is discolored, run your faucet for five for ten minutes until the water clears.