Hydrofair races resumed Sunday in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – After river conditions and debris delayed races Saturday and Sunday, the races finally resumed Sunday afternoon at the Owensboro Hydrofair.

Hydrofair officials said a small number of teams left before the races started. Organizers were looking for ways to fit in all the championship events before 6 p.m.

“We knew the river from earlier in the week was going to be going up, it was just a matter of how much. With mother nature, whether it’s a concert series outdoors or a hydroplane, there’s always a chance you’re going to have to react to it a little bit. And so the teams and the organizations did a great job kind of adjusting some things on the pits and making sure it’s safe to load those boats and get the drivers in those boats,” said Tim Ross with the city of Owensboro.

Ross said they had a hard deadline to get all the races in before they had to reopen the river to barge traffic.