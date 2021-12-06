I-69 in Martinsville expected to open in December

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – INDOT announced on Monday that I-69 is expected to be completed in December. The five mile stretch of State Road 37 has been closed since January 2021. Natalie Garrett of INDOT said there will be many changes, including removed stoplights, added exits and the new Grand Valley Boulevard Overpass connecting neighborhoods and high school to the shopping centers. Garrett said there will be some limitations with the new exits while construction continues.

For months, travelers have had to reroute through back roads around Martinsville or take SR 39 over to SR 67. The detour brought in added business through the downtown area.

Drivers say they are excited for a new open road.

The I-69 Finish Line project connecting Evansville to Indianapolis is set to finish by the end of 2024.