EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A few days after Father’s Day, an Evansville woman is fighting for justice after her father’s death was ruled a homicide.

“I can’t grieve because I am too busy fighting,” Hope Phillips says.

Hope Phillips says her father, Dan Phillips, was senselessly killed outside of Sportman’s Club in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

“He was not a confrontational person. He would do anything for anyone, including strangers,” she says.

According to Phillips, her father and godfather were talking at the bar on February 18 when she says they were interrupted by a man who was intoxicated. She says when the man grabbed her dad by the shirt, he tried leave. But she says the man ran after them screaming, then punched her dad in the face.

“My dad tried to swing back and defend himself and he missed,” Phillips says.

After that, Phillips says the man put her dad in a headlock and repeatedly punched him in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

“When he does let go he fell back and hit his head,” Phillips says.

By this time, Phillips says almost everyone from the bar was outside, but adds nobody called 911, including her dad when he woke up. She says her dad went back to her godfather’s house.

“From there, a couple of hours went by and whenever he got so bad, they called me. It was a little more than a concussion and I pushed them to go to the hospital. That is when I got a call saying he had two brain bleeds, a skull fracture, and did not know his name,” she says.

Her dad was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, which was only the beginning of a seven-week fight.

“Two brain surgeries, a total of five brain bleeds, and surgeons and doctors telling me that my dad had just had too much trauma. We let him go peacefully and after two months of waiting after he passed and fighting everyone under the sun, it has been ruled as a homicide and still nobody will do anything,” Phillips says.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office ruled Dan Phillip’s death a homicide. According to Hope Phillips, the man who is responsible for her dad’s death has not been arrested and has connections to the Jefferson County State Attorney and Sheriff’s Office.

We reached out to both offices and they denied our request for comment.