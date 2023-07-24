HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- ICON 2023 is set to be the ultimate event for executives and professional staff of membership-based nonprofits headquartered in Indiana. The event, hosted by the Indiana Society of Association Executives (ISAE) will take place in Evansville at the Old National Events Plaza from Monday July 24 through Wednesday 26. The event offers valuable educational programs, exhibitors, and networking opportunities for regional community members.

Event attendees can expect programming to cover four featured themes: Controlling the Unexpected, Staff Engagement, Managing Stakeholders, and Member Engagement. These sessions will equip nonprofit professionals with practical strategies and best practices to tackle challenges, foster a positive work culture, effectively communicate with stakeholders and engage members.

The ICON 2023’s exhibit hall will host solution providers catering specifically to Indiana-based nonprofits. Attendees will have the chance to explore innovative products, services, and resources while networking with industry experts and peers.

Erin Lewis, Executive Director for the University of Evansville’s Center for Innovation and Change, will present the closing keynote on “Navigating Change through Design Thinking.” Attendees do no need to be an ISAE member to participate in the event. Evansville Region community members are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity and discover strategies to overcome challenges, engage stakeholders, and enhance member satisfaction.