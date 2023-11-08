HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is hosting a series of public meetings to hear from community members and stakeholder groups on how to best use funds awarded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (U.S. EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) program.

The IDEM has hosted a series of meetings throughout the state and will conclude with a meeting on November 8 at the Ferdinand Branch Public Library. The meeting will be held in the Community Room at 112 E. 16th Street in Ferdinand at 6:00 p.m. eastern time.

The CPRG program will provide $5 billion in federal funding to state governments and municipalities to plan strategies for reducing greenhouse emissions and other harmful air pollutants. Through the CPRG program, the IDEM aims to promote sustainability, enhance Indiana’s resiliency to environmental challenges and safeguard the state’s natural resources.

For those who are interested in viewing the meeting, but cannot attend in person, the IDEM will hold a live stream via their website at IN.gov.