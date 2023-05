HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- There has been some concern about the environmental impact of the fire at the old Pearl Cleaners Building in Evansville.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management tells Eyewitness News that the impact will be minor.

Officials say Pearl Cleaners will remove chemicals in 2021 in compliance with IDEM’s recommendations.

IDEM officials say the main issue will be replacing damaged soil and “groundwater monitoring equipment.”