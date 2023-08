HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Coroner released the identity of an Evansville man killed in a crash last night.

49-year-old Anthony Gibbs died in the wreck at Division and Mary streets, just north of downtown Evansville, around 7:30 p.m.

Police say it appears a vehicle hit a moped or motorcycle.

No other information has been released yet.