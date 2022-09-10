GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.

This makes it a popular target for poachers. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested three men on Saturday for poaching Ginseng. Reports say Indiana Conservation Officer Cole Hollingsworth had received a tip from a retired ICO officer, Mike Gregg, who saw the thieves hide their stash before leaving.

They had a surprise waiting for them upon their return, no Ginseng, just ICO Hollingsworth waiting to arrest them.

Police say the first two suspects had previous Ginseng violations and were arrested and transported to Green County Jail. The final suspect had no previous Ginseng-related violations and so was given a criminal summons for court.

The charges they will be facing are, harvesting Ginseng without landowner consent and theft. The Ginseng was returned to the landowner to be replanted.