INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana families now have more options when it comes to tutoring for their children.

Indiana Learns is a new statewide grant program that provides families who are demonstrating a financial and academic need $1,000 to spend on math and reading high dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school services for their students.

Families can now log on to the new Indiana Learns family platform portal to view their grant funds, see Learning Partner vendors and schedule tutoring services for their children.

“We know that student learning really takes off when we have our schools and families working together,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “For some families, obtaining tutoring services for their child is not an option financially. Through Indiana Learns, additional tutoring opportunities are now available to more families to empower their children’s learning, with a specific focus on reading and math, which are essential for all future learning. I encourage all eligible families to take full advantage of this new resource.”

Officials say the program’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help fourth and fifth grade students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is being run by the Mind Trust on behalf of the Indiana Department of Education.

Is My Child Eligible?

To find out if your family is eligible, visit IndianaLearn.org to check. You will need your child’s Student Test Number (STN) which can be found on their ILEARN score report or acquired by calling the school’s registrar or office. Families can enter a student’s STN and date of birth to verify eligibility.

Student Qualifications

Officials say to qualify for an Indiana Learns tutoring grant, a student must meet ALL of the following criteria:

Student resides in Indiana.

Student is currently enrolled in and attending an Indiana school.

Student qualifies for federal free or reduced lunch.

Student scored below proficiency in both mathematics and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grade student in spring 2022.

NOTE: Students approaching proficiency will not qualify.

Accessing the Family Platform

Eligible families will be able to immediately view available funds after entering their child’s STN and date of birth. They will be able to schedule approved services after viewing multiple Learning Partners that can provide service in their area. The portal will also contain helpdesk resources.

When an approved session is scheduled and attended, the cost will be reflected in the student’s portal for families to monitor the available funds. However, families will not directly manage funds and are not responsible for paying Learning Partners. Learning Partners will directly invoice Indiana Learns for services rendered.

Indiana Learns say it is continuing to receive applications and approve additional Learning Partners to serve students.

“The response from potential Learning Partners has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Seana Murphy, Senior Director of Indiana Learns. “With many high-quality, high-capacity Learning Partners on board, we know that Indiana Learns can have a major, positive impact for eligible students across the state. We are so excited for families to access the portal and choose a provider that will meet the needs of their students.”

Student’s Access

All qualifying students will be able to access $500 to apply toward approved in-person or virtual tutoring opportunities listed in the online platform. Qualifying expenses can include but aren’t limited to private tutoring, small group tutoring, or academic-focused camps held during school breaks. If an eligible student attends a school that has committed to matching funds, that student will have access to a total of $1,000 in funds for approved expenses.

More information for interested families and Learning Partners can be found at the Indiana Learns website. Families with additional questions can also email the Indiana Learns team or call them at (317)-203-9236.