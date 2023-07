HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Illinois Department of Transportation is stepping up efforts to protect drivers.

Under a new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker, IDOT is creating an app. The app would include information on where accidents have happened, lane closures, and construction zones.

IDOT says they’re still in the early stages of figuring out what the app will look like and how it will work.

The department is also still working out how much it will cost to make and maintain.