LIVE NOW: Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 press conference

News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 10,959 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, including 192 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials included 25 central Illinois residents in the list of additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • A Coles County man in his 70s
  • A man in his 60s from Cumberland County
  • A Douglas county man and woman in their 90s
  • Four Effingham County residents: Two men in their 70s & 80s and two women in their 90s & 100s
  • Four Iroquois County residents: Two women in their 70s & 90s and two men in their 80s & 90s
  • A Livingston County woman in her 80s
  • Four Logan County residents: Three women in their 70s, 80s & 90s and a man in his 80s
  • A Macon County man in his 80s
  • Two Macoupin County women in their 80s & 90s
  • A Sangamon County man and woman in their 70s & 80s
  • Three Vermilion County residents: Two men in their 60s & 70s and a woman in her 90s

IDPH reported a total of 759,562 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 12,830 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 106,778 specimens for a total 10,806,364. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 26 – December 2, 2020 is 10.4%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity of 12.3% for the November 26-December 2 time period.

As of Wednesday night, 5,653 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,170 were in the ICU and 693 were on ventilators.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories