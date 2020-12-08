You can watch Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 update here at 2:30 p.m. If you are having trouble watching the live stream on our mobile app, click here.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 7,910 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, including 145 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, there is a total of 804,174 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 13,487 deaths.

Additionally, public health stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,825 specimens for a total 11,274,608. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 9.9%.” They also reported a seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 11.8% for the December 1-6 time period.

As of Monday night, there were 5,199 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,071 were in the ICU and 626 were on ventilators.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: