IDPH announces 2,839 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,839 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional deaths Saturday, April 3.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,254,185 cases, including 21,361 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,694 specimens for a total of 20,562,496. As of last night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 325 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 27-April 2 is 3.8%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 27-April 2 is 4.3%.

A total of 7,335,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 448,830 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215. A total of 6,188,607 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,239 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 110,057 doses.

Yesterday, 145,315 doses were reported administered in Illinois.