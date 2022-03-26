SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has issued an update on COVID cases. IDPH reported 8,039 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois including an increase of 109 deaths since March 18.

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,061,224 cases that includes 33,307 deaths in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Laboratories have reported 563,249 specimens since March 18 for a total of 56,891,628.

470 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19 as of March 24. 64 patients were in the ICU and 33 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24 is 1.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24, 2022 is 1.6%.

A total of 21,315,893 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of March 24. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,513 doses.

52,589 doses were reported administered in Illinois as of March 18. More than 76% of Illinois’ total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and almost 50% is boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you.