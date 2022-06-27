SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Director of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), John Kim, announced a second round of Unsewered Community Planning Grants (UCPG) that totaled $515,500. The first round of grants were announced in the spring of 2021 and totaled $1 million.

A press release says this is a part of Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan for construction of wastewater collect and/or treatment facilities. He has allocated $100 million to IEPA over a five-year period for this program.

“Communities that lack proper wastewater collection and treatment systems have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of their residents as well as Illinois waterways,” said Director Kim. “Illinois EPA is excited to see more communities take advantage of this funding, which we will continue to make available to help identify solutions and plans to meet their needs and protect the health of our residents.”

This funding will assist unsewered communities that lack wastewater collection and treatment systems.

IEPA says many of these communities have either patchwork systems or decades-old underground “wildcat” pipes that illegally discharge to surface waters. They usually don’t have the planning capacity or local revenue that is needed to be able to build and maintain these facilities that are needed.

“Since day one of my administration, I’ve been committed to the health, safety, and wellbeing of all Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It is unconscionable that—in the year 2022—there are still underserved neighborhoods throughout our state without access to up-to-date wastewater collection and treatment systems. Thanks to the EPA’s investment, our communities will get the resources they need and deserve to upgrade their water infrastructure—creating a cleaner, healthier, and better Illinois.”

Here is a list of the grant recipients.