Illegal McClean County trash dumpers caught, clean up their mess

News
Posted: / Updated:

McCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A follow-up on the illegal trash dumping problem in McLean County. The sheriff’s office said it found those responsible for throwing out a large amount of trash on Richland Road east of Calhoun this past weekend. Those responsible also cleaned up the area, which was cleared by this past Sunday.

Officials said people who illegally dump trash could face penalties and fines locally and even from the EPA, depending on the site.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories