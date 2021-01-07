Illegal McClean County trash dumpers caught, clean up their mess

McCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A follow-up on the illegal trash dumping problem in McLean County. The sheriff’s office said it found those responsible for throwing out a large amount of trash on Richland Road east of Calhoun this past weekend. Those responsible also cleaned up the area, which was cleared by this past Sunday.

Officials said people who illegally dump trash could face penalties and fines locally and even from the EPA, depending on the site.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

