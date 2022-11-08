The 6th Congressional District in Illinois includes areas near Chicago’s Midway airport and part of the southwest and western suburbs including Orland Park, Tinley Park, Elmhurst, Lombard and Willowbrook.

Sean Casten is running for a third term in this seat. In 2018, Casten flipped the seat Blue for the first time in nearly 50 years. In June, he won a tough primary against fellow Democrat Marie Newman. Has made climate change a central issue. This summer, Casten’s teenage daughter passed away suddenly from cardiac arrhythmia.



Keith Pekau is currently the mayor of Orland Park. He has been outspoken against

Pritzker mask and vaccine mandates and has made appearances on Fox News in recent months after a video of him talking about the SAFE-T Act went viral.



