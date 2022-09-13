Junction, IL (WEHT)– It has been a tough summer for a church in Gallatin County, Illinois, after a devastating lightning strike. On June 1st, a lightening bolt struck Junction General Baptist Church, causing it to burst into flames.

“It struck the Cross in the steeple and the fire just fell down the building and totally wiped it out,” says Pastor Roy Biggerstaff.

Now, the effort to rebuild is gaining traction. Pastor Biggerstaff led a dedication and prayer service on Sunday during a groundbreaking for the new church. It is located across the street from the original building once stood.

“We are excited to have a home again,” he says.

Biggerstaff says that the community response has been overwhelming. A general contractor is donating time and talent. A group called “Carpenter for Christ” is coming next June to help with the construction. Before that, Biggerstaff says they are going to the drawing board. He says they will have a steeple again, but it will not be as tall.

Although the church will be in a new location, Biggerstaff says they will have a memorial to remember the former building.

“The steps and landing we had, we are converting to a memorial with pictures and a description of the church there,” he says.

Biggerstaff hopes to have a dedication service in the building on July 1st.

“The same God who allowed the lightning strike is the same God who is going to rebuild this church” he says.