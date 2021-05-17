Illinois EPA announces $1 million in grant awards for unsewered communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim announced grant awards totaling $1 million in funding to assist unsewered communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment systems.
The Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program plans to assist small and disadvantaged communities to develop project plans that identify solutions to wastewater collection and treatment needs.
“Because of the historic investments of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Illinoisans in every part of the state will see significant upgrades in their communities, not only in our roads and bridges but in our wastewater collection and treatment facilities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Unsewered Communities Construction Grants Program will provide disadvantaged communities across Illinois with the needed funds to improve sewer systems and reduce impacts in the environment. These investments are only one piece of the capital plan and we will continue working to improve the financial well-being, health, education and safety of all Illinois residents.”
A list of grant recipients under the UCPGP follows:
|County of applicant
|Applicant
|Grant amount
|Bureau
|Cherry
|$30,000
|Cass
|Beardstown
|$26,000
|Christian
|Pana
Taylorville
|$30,000
$29,000
|Coles
|Ashmore
|$30,000
|Effingham
|Effingham
|$30,000
|Grundy
|Braceville
|$30,000
|Henderson
|Lomax
|$30,000
|Iroquois
|Buckley
Woodland
|$30,000
$30,000
|Jackson
|Grand Tower
|$30,000
|Jefferson
|Belle Rive
|$27,500
|Jersey
|Elsah
|$22,500
|Kane
|Hillcrest
|$7,000
|Kendall
|Lisbon
|$30,000
|LaSalle
|Leland
Ransom
Rutland
Streator
|$30,000
$25,000
$30,000
$30,000
|Lee
|Compton
Dixon
|$30,000
$24,000
|Livingston
|Saunemin
|$30,000
|Macoupin
|Modesto
|$30,000
|Madison and St. Clair
|Collinsville
|$30,000
|McHenry
|Union
|$27,500
|McLean
|Hudson
|$20,000
|Moultrie
|Sullivan
|$30,000
|Ogle
|Burlington
Davis Junction
|$17,500
$25,000
|Piatt
|Mansfield
|$30,000
|Pike
|New Salem Township
|$30,000
|Putnam
|Magnolia
Standard
|$20,000
$30,000
|Rock Island
|Port Byron
|$19,000
|Schuyler
|Browning
|$30,000
|Scott
|Manchester
|$26,000
|Whiteside
|Rock Falls
|$24,000