Illinois EPA announces $1 million in grant awards for unsewered communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim announced grant awards totaling $1 million in funding to assist unsewered communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment systems.

The Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program plans to assist small and disadvantaged communities to develop project plans that identify solutions to wastewater collection and treatment needs.

“Because of the historic investments of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Illinoisans in every part of the state will see significant upgrades in their communities, not only in our roads and bridges but in our wastewater collection and treatment facilities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Unsewered Communities Construction Grants Program will provide disadvantaged communities across Illinois with the needed funds to improve sewer systems and reduce impacts in the environment. These investments are only one piece of the capital plan and we will continue working to improve the financial well-being, health, education and safety of all Illinois residents.”

A list of grant recipients under the UCPGP follows:

County of applicantApplicantGrant amount
BureauCherry$30,000
CassBeardstown$26,000
ChristianPana
Taylorville		$30,000
$29,000
ColesAshmore$30,000
EffinghamEffingham$30,000
GrundyBraceville$30,000
HendersonLomax$30,000
IroquoisBuckley
Woodland		$30,000
$30,000
JacksonGrand Tower$30,000
JeffersonBelle Rive$27,500
JerseyElsah$22,500
KaneHillcrest$7,000
KendallLisbon$30,000
LaSalleLeland
Ransom
Rutland
Streator		$30,000
$25,000
$30,000
$30,000
LeeCompton
Dixon		$30,000
$24,000
LivingstonSaunemin$30,000
MacoupinModesto$30,000
Madison and St. ClairCollinsville$30,000
McHenryUnion$27,500
McLeanHudson$20,000
MoultrieSullivan$30,000
OgleBurlington
Davis Junction		$17,500
$25,000
PiattMansfield$30,000
PikeNew Salem Township$30,000
PutnamMagnolia
Standard		$20,000
$30,000
Rock IslandPort Byron$19,000
SchuylerBrowning$30,000
ScottManchester$26,000
WhitesideRock Falls$24,000

