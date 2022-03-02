ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois may soon be improving the nursing home system in the state.

According to a press release sent out by the state of Illinois, a bill that is currently before the Illinois General Assembly is SB 2995, and it would put more than $500 million into Illinois Medicaid nursing home rates and will create more accountability for the industry by better tying payment to resident needs and actual staff caring for those residents. Illinois says that the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) strongly supports this proposal, which came out of a stakeholder engagement process that took place over a year and a half. Nearly all parties involved in the discussion agreed with it in the fall of 2021.

Illinois says that if the General Assembly passes the nursing home rate reform outlined in SB 2995, it will increase funding to Illinois’ nursing homes by as much as $1 million a day or more, giving the nursing homes the time and the resources to prepare for potential new regulations at the federal level.

“Many nursing homes are far too often under-resourced, under-staffed, and mismanaged to provide each elderly and disabled resident the quality of care they need,” said Congressman Danny K. Davis (IL-07). “I fully support the Pritzker and Biden initiatives to boost funding, establish transparency, improve safety, control infections, and reduce healthcare disparities in our long-term nursing facilities.”

“Many of us have had to depend on nursing homes to support our loved ones, but it is sometimes difficult to find a place we can entrust with their care. Illinois has unfortunately led the nation for negative reasons when it comes to nursing home staffing, and we have an opportunity to invest wisely and to reverse that trend if we pass long-needed accountability measures now,” Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson said.

More information can be found at the Department’s website.