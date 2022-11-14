CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning.

According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Comers Children Hospital in critical condition.

Sources tell WGN News the girl is an elementary school student at Edward Coles Language Academy in South Chicago.

The Andrew Holmes Foundation is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

No one is in custody at this time and police are investigating the incident.