NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – Two Missouri students and three Illinois students have advanced past the quarterfinals of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The semifinals start Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT. Up to 16 contestants can advance to the final round, which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Representing Missouri and Illinois in order by seed include:

Sahasrad Sathish (No. 1; Grayslake, Illinos)

Rehan Koshy (No. 21; Chicago, Illinois)

Avyay Kodali (No. 84; Chicago, Illinois)

Anya Shetty (No. 108; Columbia, Missouri)

Yash Shelar (No. 135; St. Louis, Missouri)

These five students are competing in a field of 48 students in hopes to advance to the final round. So far, each of these students has outlasted the competition over three preliminary rounds and the quarterfinals.

The preliminary rounds consist of oral competition, including two rounds of spelling and one round of multiple choice word meaning. The quarterfinals and semifinals continue rounds of oral spelling and multiple-choice word meaning until officials declare the end of those events.

In the final round, the remaining spellers are invited to spell in the finals. The final round can stretch several hours, oftentimes lasting until the word list is exhausted. The judges move on to the 25 championship rounds until a champion or joint champions are crowned.

To find streams for the semifinals and finals, plus to follow the latest updates from the National Spelling Bee, click here.

The competition featured hundreds of students across the United States and North America, including 22 contestants from Missouri and Illinois. For a full list of students who competed, click here.