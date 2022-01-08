200,000 new COVID cases confirmed in Illinois

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 201,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health officials add that 444 Illinoisans have died from the coronavirus since the end of 2021.

IDPH currently reports a total of 2,382,437 cases, including 28,361 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. They say the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.