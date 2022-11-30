ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), along with the University of Illinois Extension, is hosting the Certified Livestock Manager Training.

Officials say there will be two training options for this year: eight in-person workshops and an online training, which will provide Illinois livestock producers the manure management training they need to meet the requirements of the state’s Livestock Management Facilities Act.

A news release says to attend an in-person workshop, registration is required at this website. Registration will open December 1, and class size is limited in some locations.

The 2023 workshop dates and locations closest to our viewing area are:

February 21 – Effingham County U of I Extension Office, Effingham

February 22 – Clinton County U of I Extension Office, Breese

Other places the workshops will be offered can be found here.

Officials say the workshops will start at 9 a.m., and the training will last for three and a half hours. After the workshop, those with over 1,000 Animal Units (AU) will be required to take a paper exam. The training manual used will be the “Livestock and Poultry Environmental Stewardship Curriculum.”

The news release says producers also have the choice of taking online training that consists of nine modules of 10 to 20-minute videos that can be viewed at their own pace. The online training can be accessed through the CLMT webpage. Producers who prefer to complete the online training will have access to optional videos for three months.

Officials say those who have more than 1,000 AUs may take the exam online and the exam will remain available all year. Multiple attempts on the online exam are allowed, and producers with less than 1,000 AUs will work through the lessons only. Having more than 1,000 AU requires completing the lessons and passing the online exam, which will also be available in Spanish.

The press release says the certification for the 2023 season will be 50 questions on both the paper-based and online exams. The person must answer 70% of the questions correctly to pass.

University of Illinois Extension’s in-person or online training fee is $40 and IDOA’s certification fee is $30, which results in $70 total. Any questions relating to the CLMT program can be directed to the University of Illinois Extension at (815) 235-4125 or Stanley Solomon at jssolomon@illinois.edu.