5 rescued from suburban Chicago house fire that injured 6

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Aurora say five people were rescued during a house fire that injured six people. Aurora fire officials say the injured included one man in his 30s who was listed in critical condition with severe smoke inhalation and a police officer who suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in a two-story multifamily home. Police found residents hanging out of second-floor windows. Officers used a ladder to rescue five victims.

During a search of the property, officers found an unconscious man who was not breathing in the home’s basement. He was hospitalized. Four other residents, ranging in age from 14 to 47, suffered minor burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.