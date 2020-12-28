Accused bowling alley shooter denied bail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Accused Don Carter Lanes gunman Duke Webb, 37, made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. Webb was denied bail by Judge Schaefer based on probably cause.

Webb’s attorney claims Webb has been diagnosed with PTSD and was set to have an appointment in the coming weeks for a traumatic brain injury. Webb is also said to suffer from confusion, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Duke Webb via US Army Public Affairs



Court documents obtained by WTVO lay out Saturday night’s shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Police say Webb admitted to the shooting and was arrested at the scene.

He told officers where the guns were located, according to the statement, and two guns were recovered.

Webb is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

His next arraignment is scheduled for February 16 at 9:00 a.m.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)