CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a bipartisan, national investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults despite its use being associated with physical and mental harm.

According to a release sent out by the Attorney General’s Press Office, Raoul and attorneys general around the country are trying to figure out whether the company is engaged in conduct that violates state consumer protection laws that could be damaging to the public.

“Heavy social media usage has negative impacts on users’ mental health, for instance leading to low self-esteem and distorted body image. Those effects are amplified in those users who are children and teens,” Raoul said. “This investigation seeks to determine what methods TikTok is using to increase the time users spend on the platform, and how that increased time harms young users’ physical and mental health.”

The Attorney General’s Press Office says the investigation is part of Attorney General Raoul’s ongoing efforts to protect children online and address the negative impacts social media platforms have on young Illinoisians.

The Attorney General’s Press Office says leading the investigation is a bipartisan group of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of attorneys general from across the country, says the Attorney General’s Press Office.