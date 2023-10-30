HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attorney General Kwame Raoul of Illinois is reminding parents and guardians to check the state’s sex offender registry and with local law enforcement agencies before finalizing Halloween plans.

Officials say Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy, in addition to prohibiting them from participating in trick-or-treat events or other Halloween events involving children younger than 18.

A news release says sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

“Halloween should be a night of fun, family, and of course, candy. I am encouraging parents, grandparents and guardians to keep their families safe by checking Illinois’ sex offender registry before leaving home,” Raoul said. “While Illinois law prohibits child sex offenders from distributing candy, searching the registry is a quick step that families can take before leaving home to ensure everyone has a happy and safe Halloween.”