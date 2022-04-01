ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to the Illinois Attorney General’s Press Office, Attorney General Kwame Raoul reminded Illinois utility customers to keep in mind that state-regulated electric, natural gas, and water utilities may begin to disconnect customers starting April 1.

“My office has advocated on behalf of consumers to ensure residents have access to manageable repayment plans and bill assistance so that they stay connected to vital utility services, regardless of their financial circumstances,” AG Raoul said. “I urge consumers to contact their utilities to learn about bill assistance and repayment options available to them.”

The press release says that the annual winter moratorium on utility disconnections expired on March 31, and utility companies might start to send disconnection notices to customers beginning April 1. The press office says that the Attorney General’s office worked to secure commitments from utilities, which includes offering longer repayment plans of at least 12 months for all ratepayers, with zero percent down for low-income consumers. It is advised that customers look into repayment options by contacting their utility providers. These longer repayment plans are available to all consumers through July 31, says the press release.

Additional repayment and financial aid information for Illinois customers and Chicago customers can be found here.