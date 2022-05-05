ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other attorneys general are supporting the federal government’s actions to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour for certain federal contractors.

“All employees have a right to be paid fair wages that allow them to provide for themselves and their families,” Raoul said. “We all benefit when workers in our states earn decent living wages, and I am committed to continuing to advocate for the rights of all workers to receive fair compensation regardless of where they are employed.”

The press release says Raoul and the other attorneys general submitted amicus briefs in Arizona v. Walsh, Texas v. Biden, and Bradford v. U.S. Department of Labor, three lawsuits challenging the Department Of Labor’s authority to increase the minimum wage paid to federal contract workers. Raoul and the attorneys general argue that such policies benefit workers, employers and consumers around the country.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office says the briefs cite studies and reports proving that an increased minimum wage leads to better morale and productivity, less turnover and absenteeism, and more income equality and less poverty for federal contractual workers. Those benefits lead to improved service and enhance consumer experiences.

If workers have concerns about wage and hour violations or potentially unsafe working conditions, they should call the Workplace Rights Hotline at 1-844-740-5076 or file an online complaint.