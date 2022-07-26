ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The state of Illinois is giving people a chance to submit local projects.

“The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program gets resources into the hands of our local partners to improve quality of life in their communities and strengthen the state’s overall transportation system,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

Illinois says an all-time high of $125 million is available. To ensure communities with the greatest needs can participate, at least 25% of funding will be set aside for disadvantaged and economically distressed communities.

Illinois says projects eligible for funding through the Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work, and other improvements designed to encourage safe travel.

Applicants can include local governments and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit and private entities that apply must have a public sponsor. The maximum award is $3 million, and the online application starts August 1. Applications, which include an online map and scoring system to determine local match requirements and identify high-need communities, must be received by September 30. Awards will be announced next year.

For more information, including instructions on how to view and participate in webinars on the application process, visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program page.