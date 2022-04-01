SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois has made April as the month to celebrate innovation and technology. Governor Pritzker proclaimed the month of April as Innovation and Technology Month (IT) in Illinois.

The purpose of IT Month is to demonstrate the value of IT as a contributor to the state’s economy, delivery of services, advancement of cybersecurity practices, workforce expansion, and educational and career development.

The proclamation highlights the key role Illinois holds in the advancement of quantum computing this year. Illinois serves as a national and global leader in the development of next-generation quantum technologies, applications and industries. The state is home to two of the five National Quantum Science Research Centers, and numerous research universities and businesses.

Illinois is committed to the development of building a highly trained workforce capable of filling future IT jobs through the strengthening of K-12 curriculum and postsecondary education opportunities. Illinois state agencies support expanded career and technical education programs in elementary and high schools and colleges.

The agencies also support IT competency-based curricula for work readiness and the encouragement of STEM career exploration. Fair access to digital learning is prioritized in Illinois through the offering of free high-speed broadband for K-12 public schools.

“Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is proud to recognize IT Month in Illinois through a variety of initiatives that strengthen our state’s digital direction,” said Illinois CIO and DoIT Acting Secretary Jennifer Ricker. “DoIT is modernizing how state services are delivered to Illinois residents through the use of more robust and accessible websites and the use of artificial intelligence. We continue to roll out broadband to Illinois public schools through DoIT’s Illinois Century Network (ICN) with nearly half of K-12 public districts signed up on the ICN.”

DoIT will be hosting a World Quantum Day event on April 14 in recognition of IT Month in Illinois. The webinar will include an explanation of quantum science and the importance of developing related educational opportunities. More information and registration can be found at www.illinois.gov/doit-steam.