HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – White County authorities have released more details on a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a truck stop, leading to an arrest.

According to authorities, White County dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a person being shot at the Road Ranger truck stop in Grayville on June 4 at approximately 3 a.m.

Officials say when authorities arrived, they saw a female laying on the floor in the office area with a single gunshot wound to the upper left torso area. Authorities were notified by a witness the shooter had already fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Authorities rendered aid until White County EMS arrived. The victim was flown to Deaconess Midtown Hospital and is being listed in stable condition.

Officials state a payment card was dropped from the suspect with a name on it. The suspect was identified as Kimberly Clerk from St. Louis, MO.

Officials also state an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper located a vehicle matching the description around mile marker 84 on I-64, appearing to be disabled. ISP troopers made contact with a female inside the vehicle, and after an investigation, troopers were able to identify Clerk by a state-issued drivers license.

Authorities say Clerk was taken into custody for charges of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, UUW, armed robbery/discharge of a firearm, cause of child to be endangered and felony possession/use of a firearm with prior.

Clerk is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition to White County. Three juveniles were also in the vehicle at the time of arrest, and all were placed in care of DCFS.