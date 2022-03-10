ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources received notice from USDA Wildlife Services on Thursday of the first confirmed case of Eurasian H5 Avian Influenza in a wild bird in Illinois for 2022.

Three Canada geese in Will County were submitted for sampling on March 2, and the findings were confirmed by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on March 10. Officials say the findings demonstrate that the virus is present and may be circulating within the wild bird population in Illinois.

Anyone that owns birds or is involved with poultry production is asked to take precautions to protect their flock. IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.

For more information regarding the Avian Flu, including links to the USDA’s websites and biosecurity tips, click here.