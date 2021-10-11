Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Illinois using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Illinois.

#25. Ford County

– Population: 13,270

– Median home value: $98,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $676 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $52,092

– Top places to live: Gibson City (B+), Paxton (B+), Dix Township (B+)

#24. Hamilton County

– Population: 8,176

– Median home value: $93,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $609 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $54,046

– Top places to live: McLeansboro (B), Dahlgren Township (B), McLeansboro Township (B)

#23. Pike County

– Population: 15,672

– Median home value: $85,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $568 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $47,492

– Top places to live: Pittsfield (B), Newburg Township (B+), Pittsfield Township (B)

#22. Crawford County

– Population: 18,972

– Median home value: $87,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $638 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $49,779

– Top places to live: Robinson (B+), Robinson Township (B+), Martin Township (B)

#21. Montgomery County

– Population: 28,828

– Median home value: $84,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $644 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $52,748

– Top places to live: Hillsboro (B), Litchfield (B), Nokomis (B)

#20. Sangamon County

– Population: 196,861

– Median home value: $141,200 (69% own)

– Median rent: $820 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $61,912

– Top places to live: Leland Grove (A+), Sherman (A), Chatham (A)

#19. Macon County

– Population: 105,528

– Median home value: $98,400 (68% own)

– Median rent: $684 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $50,480

– Top places to live: Forsyth (A), Mount Zion (A-), Long Creek (B+)

#18. Franklin County

– Population: 38,923

– Median home value: $76,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $637 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $42,769

– Top places to live: Benton (B-), Christopher (C+), West Frankfort (C+)

#17. Adams County

– Population: 66,085

– Median home value: $127,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $713 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $52,993

– Top places to live: Quincy (B), Riverside Township (B+), Melrose Township (B+)

#16. Madison County

– Population: 264,776

– Median home value: $135,600 (71% own)

– Median rent: $824 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $60,738

– Top places to live: Glen Carbon (A+), Edwardsville (A+), Maryville (A-)

#15. Massac County

– Population: 14,219

– Median home value: $83,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $692 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $47,481

– Top places to live: Metropolis (B-), Brookport (B-), Joppa (C+)

#14. Jersey County

– Population: 21,937

– Median home value: $147,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $645 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $63,028

– Top places to live: Jerseyville (B), Elsah (A+), Elsah Township (B)

#13. Edgar County

– Population: 17,407

– Median home value: $82,800 (77% own)

– Median rent: $611 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $53,647

– Top places to live: Paris (B-), Buck Township (B), Embarrass Township (B)

#12. Menard County

– Population: 12,306

– Median home value: $146,900 (78% own)

– Median rent: $783 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $74,684

– Top places to live: Petersburg (B+), Athens (B+), Lake Petersburg (B-)

#11. Macoupin County

– Population: 45,463

– Median home value: $100,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $701 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $55,159

– Top places to live: Carlinville (B+), Virden (B-), Staunton (B-)

#10. Saline County

– Population: 23,994

– Median home value: $73,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $622 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $44,090

– Top places to live: Harrisburg (B-), Eldorado (B-), Cottage Township (B)

#9. Mercer County

– Population: 15,589

– Median home value: $107,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $655 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $59,787

– Top places to live: Aledo (B), North Henderson Township (B), Viola (B)

#8. White County

– Population: 13,868

– Median home value: $71,500 (81% own)

– Median rent: $552 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $49,290

– Top places to live: Carmi (B-), Hawthorne Township (B), Carmi Township (B)

#7. Henderson County

– Population: 6,809

– Median home value: $92,000 (82% own)

– Median rent: $558 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $53,676

– Top places to live: Rozetta Township (B+), Lomax Township (B), Terre Haute Township (B)

#6. Jo Daviess County

– Population: 21,588

– Median home value: $149,100 (78% own)

– Median rent: $669 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $57,946

– Top places to live: Galena (A), East Dubuque (B-), East Galena Township (A-)

#5. Marshall County

– Population: 11,679

– Median home value: $104,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $623 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $58,465

– Top places to live: Hopewell Township (B), Lacon Township (B), Henry (B)

#4. Williamson County

– Population: 67,102

– Median home value: $114,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $735 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $50,734

– Top places to live: Carterville (A), Crainville (A-), Cambria (B+)

#3. Carroll County

– Population: 14,466

– Median home value: $106,100 (77% own)

– Median rent: $631 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $52,410

– Top places to live: Savanna (C+), Rock Creek-Lima Township (A-), Lanark (B+)

#2. Hancock County

– Population: 17,983

– Median home value: $85,600 (81% own)

– Median rent: $617 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $52,561

– Top places to live: Carthage (B+), Hamilton (B), Wilcox Township (A)

#1. Clay County

– Population: 13,287

– Median home value: $84,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $604 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $48,500

– Top places to live: Flora (B-), Xenia (B-), Harter Township (B-)