HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A teenager was flown to the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle.

According to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were dispatched to Highway 1 for a vehicle collision with injuries.

During investigation, it was determined a 2014 Jeep Patriot was traveling north when the driver stated he was traveling at 60 MPH when he thought it sounded like he hit something. After claiming he pulled over, he saw a bicycle on the side of the road and called 911.

Deputies found two males, Billy Dill, 30, and Ace Hufford, 18, were riding their bicycles when the incident occurred. Officials say Hufford was flown to Evansville with major injuries.

Officials also state traffic was impacted for over an hour. Authorities say a juvenile motorist drove around multiple emergency vehicles and disobeyed orders to stop and almost hit a Mt. Carmel police officer, and once stopped, was cited for several traffic violations.