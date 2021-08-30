Bill could give Gov. Pritzker power to defund schools over mask mandates

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – In Illinois the House and Senate will return on Tuesday for a one-day special session and a new bill filed in the House could impact school districts that defy the governor’s mask mandate.

Dozens of public and private schools are still on the state’s probation list for refusing to enforce the mask mandate. The large majority of Illinois schools are now enforcing the mandate, but there are still some holdouts and the governor says he will move to decertify and defund those districts if they defy his orders. Those districts could challenge that in court.

At the same time a House Democrat filed a new bill to give the governor the legal authority to defund schools.