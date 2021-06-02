Blagojevich’s supervised release ends a year early

CHICAGO (AP) A federal judge has put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis on Tuesday issued an order saying, “early termination of supervision is granted as to Rod Blagojevich.” Ellis noted the order was agreed to by prosecutors. President Donald Trump commuted the 64-year-old Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence in February 2020. FBI agents arrested Blagojevich in 2008 after wiretaps recorded him gushing about using his power to appoint someone to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat to land a well-paid job or campaign cash and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

