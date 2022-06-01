BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When Marcos Mendez heard that 19 students and two teachers died in the Uvalde School massacre, his heart sunk.

Mendez grew up in south Texas, 120 miles away from Uvalde.

“It reminded me of my hometown because that’s what my hometown looked like. Those images that you are seeing on TV families crying, grandparents and husbands dying and broken hearts, that to me looked like my community growing up,” said Mendez.

Mendez lives in Bloomington now, but he said he immediately asked himself how he could help.

“I think it’s easy to offer up thoughts and prayers, and we have seen that happen over and over again, and it’s time to take action,” said Mendez.

Mendez, the co-chair of Conexiones Latinas de McLean County, organized “Unidos Con Uvlade”. The benefit concert will take place Thursday, June 2nd at Nightshop in downtown Bloomington.

A $10 entry fee will be required. Mendez said they will also have t-shirts available, and the money will go towards the Robb School Memorial Fund.

“We are just encouraging folks, there is a memorial fund… it’s the Robb School Memorial Fund, it was set up by the First State Bank of Uvalde,” said Mendez.

Mendez said when gathering other musicians, the support kept flowing in.

“It started out that we were going to do 6-8, then it grew from 6-8 to 6-9 and then from 6-9 to 6-10, and then we just ended up saying we are going to do 6-midnight because we had so many performers reach out,” said Mendez.

Dominique Stevenson is one of those Bloomington performers who will take the stage Thursday.

“I’m honored to be a part of something like this, I hate that we have to do something like this, but I am excited about the community that we are banning together to try and help out another community that is hurting right now,” said Stevenson.